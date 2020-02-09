Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.64% of Westlake Chemical worth $207,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. 326,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.24.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

