Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Westpac Banking in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:WBK opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,255,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,069,000 after buying an additional 465,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

