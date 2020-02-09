WeTrust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $571.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, DDEX and Liqui. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $571.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.03395646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00238115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00033773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00138808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, DDEX, Liqui and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

