WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

WEX stock traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.37. 577,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. WEX has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $234.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in WEX by 709.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

