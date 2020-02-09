Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. 1,854,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,359. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

