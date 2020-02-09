WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTBDY. Barclays upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WTBDY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.10. 561,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

