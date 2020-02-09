William Geoffrey Beattie Acquires 459 Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) Director William Geoffrey Beattie acquired 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,210.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,139 shares in the company, valued at C$665,940.42.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 166,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.90. Maple Leaf Foods Inc has a 1-year low of C$21.87 and a 1-year high of C$35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFI shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

