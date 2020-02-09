Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 7,454,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 126,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.