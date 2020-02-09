Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) versus Autolus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AUTL) Head to Head Comparison

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $1.79 million 92.95 -$20.53 million N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics $1.41 million 279.06 -$12.86 million ($1.42) -6.90

Autolus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Windtree Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics -3,548.97% -48.08% -26.68% Autolus Therapeutics -3,576.93% -39.54% -33.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Windtree Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.10%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Windtree Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

