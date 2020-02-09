Wings Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Wings has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $77,425.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, Livecoin and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.03433457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00240149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00140067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

