WINk (WIN) Achieves Market Cap of $24.62 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $24.62 million and $2.15 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

