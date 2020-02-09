Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $10,168.54 or 1.00607217 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.09 million and $362,742.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046460 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00062600 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000779 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00082938 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000637 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 697 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.