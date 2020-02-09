X-CASH (XCASH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39,157.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $39,157.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00050737 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,370,397,669 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.