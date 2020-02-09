Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,444,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Xcel Energy worth $238,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.71. 2,316,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,700. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $52.74 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

