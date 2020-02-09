Xchange Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Xchange has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Xchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Xchange has a market capitalization of $992.00 and $2.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,144.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.02252619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.55 or 0.04431820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00760435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00854681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00114583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009700 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00699178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Xchange Profile

XCG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. Xchange’s official website is xcgtech.com. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG.

Xchange Coin Trading

Xchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

