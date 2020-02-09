Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Position Boosted by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Xilinx worth $19,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 115.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 382,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,468,000 after buying an additional 317,336 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 117.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $52,944,000 after buying an additional 298,356 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $104,276,000 after buying an additional 256,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX opened at $85.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

