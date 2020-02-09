XML Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,113,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. XML Financial LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.34. 466,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,214. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $149.19 and a one year high of $185.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

