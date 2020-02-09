XML Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 177,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,000. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF comprises about 2.2% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 337,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 231,794 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 499,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,649. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

