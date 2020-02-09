XML Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. 416,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,185. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $118.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.