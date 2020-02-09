XML Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for about 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares US Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. The company had a trading volume of 130,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,046. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $114.98 and a twelve month high of $141.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average is $131.90.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

