XML Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Focus Financial Partners comprises approximately 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. XML Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.22. 164,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,509. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.18. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

