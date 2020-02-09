XML Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.9% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after buying an additional 473,574 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,047,000 after buying an additional 398,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,616,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $164.88. 18,023,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,423,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

