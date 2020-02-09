XML Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 14,673 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.12. 478,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,374. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $160.94 and a 12 month high of $206.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.