XML Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 9,862 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 154,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 84,061 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 49,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,696. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.