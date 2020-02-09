XML Financial LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 829,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 579,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.44. 508,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,119. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

