XML Financial LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

IJR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.34. 3,515,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,615. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

