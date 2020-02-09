XML Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,720,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 254,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,067. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $85.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

