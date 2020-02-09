XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 14,284 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.81. 2,276,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,505. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $86.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.