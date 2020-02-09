XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,978 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after buying an additional 685,789 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,100,000 after purchasing an additional 169,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 550,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.45 and a 12-month high of $115.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

