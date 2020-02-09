XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 50,190 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.7% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,643,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.69. 747,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,098. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05.

