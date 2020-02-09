XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 64,741 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Repligen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Repligen by 542.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis raised Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 566,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,518. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.79, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

