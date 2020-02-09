XML Financial LLC Invests $1.99 Million in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD alerts:

NIE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.95. 37,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,031. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.