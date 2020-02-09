XML Financial LLC Invests $3.84 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,188,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,833,510. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.