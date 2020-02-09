XML Financial LLC Invests $4.15 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $345,886,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $290,774,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,678,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,176. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.35 and its 200-day moving average is $308.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $335.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

