XML Financial LLC Invests $6.11 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $136.92. 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.42 and a 52 week high of $138.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

