XML Financial LLC Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,367,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,005. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $149.68.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.