XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 336,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,246,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 308,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,804. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $57.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26.

