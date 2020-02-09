XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X SuperDividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 703,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,446. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%.

