XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 251,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 58,449,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,109,367. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

