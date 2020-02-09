XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,422,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,287,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.81. 378,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.81. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $184.64 and a 1-year high of $223.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

