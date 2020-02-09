XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,385,000 after buying an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 453,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 432,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,255,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.49. 1,071,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,647. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.43 and a 52 week high of $119.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

