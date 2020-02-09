XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.08. 10,896,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

