XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $8,964,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.47. The company had a trading volume of 782,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $328.72 and a 12-month high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

