XML Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. XML Financial LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 434.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,700. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

