XML Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 127,342 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of CWB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,727. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.