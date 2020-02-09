XML Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 57,386 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,920 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,151,000 after acquiring an additional 136,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,708,000 after acquiring an additional 155,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $94.94. 304,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,285. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

