XML Financial LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,490. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

