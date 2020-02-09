XML Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,222,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.68. The company had a trading volume of 255,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,342. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $127.62 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

