XRP (XRP) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.26 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $12.26 billion and approximately $2.33 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Ripple China, BCEX and ZB.COM. Over the last week, XRP has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.64 or 0.03389840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00234961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00136722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,093,055 coins and its circulating supply is 43,698,224,662 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), OKEx, Bitso, Bitstamp, Upbit, BtcTurk, Ripple China, BCEX, BitBay, BTC Markets, Coindeal, Bittrex, RippleFox, DragonEX, C2CX, Coinsquare, Instant Bitex, Korbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitbank, Ovis, CoinEgg, ABCC, BitMarket, Koineks, Tripe Dice Exchange, OTCBTC, FCoin, LakeBTC, Vebitcoin, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Coinrail, Binance, BitFlip, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Bits Blockchain, Coinone, Fatbtc, Poloniex, Bitinka, Coinbe, Coinsuper, Koinex, Covesting, BTC Trade UA, CEX.IO, Indodax, Stellarport, Kraken, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, Independent Reserve, BX Thailand, B2BX, Bitlish, Gatehub, Exmo, HitBTC, Zebpay, Braziliex, Cryptohub, Huobi, Bitsane, Kuna, DigiFinex, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, Bithumb, GOPAX, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Coinhub, MBAex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

