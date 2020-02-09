XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, YoBit, BitMart and IDEX. XYO has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $3,984.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $583.61 or 0.05787106 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023707 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00129138 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039512 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003124 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, BitMart, KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

